100.3 Jack-FM presents Violent Femmes and Echo & The BunnyMen Co-headline Tour!

Violent Femmes and Echo & The Bunnymen are coming to the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on July 15th!

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday, April 27th at 11 AM at Livenation.com !

Expanding on the massive success of last year's tour, the one and only Violent Femmes have added co-headline summer tour dates with Echo & The Bunnymen. These new dates begin July 12at San Antonio, TX's Tobin Center and continue through the month. All dates will go on sale on April 27 at 12pm EST with the exception of the show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, which goes on sale on May 4 at 10am CST. For complete details about Violent Femmes' full summer tour route, please see vfemmes.com/tour .

Check out all the tour dates below:

JULY

12 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center %

13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody #

14 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center %

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium %

18 - State Bank Amphitheater - Atlanta, GA #

20 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues %

21 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

23 - Richmond, VA - The National %

24 - Norfolk, VA - Norva #

25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem %

% - Echo & The Bunnymen close

# - Violent Femmes close