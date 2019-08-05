100.3 Jack FM Presents RETROPLEX 2019

100.3 Jack-fm is proud to present our 2nd Annual Fall concert experience.... RETROPLEX 2019 on Saturday, November 9th at The Theatre at Grand Prairie.

This year’s lineup features Survivor (Eye of the Tiger, High on You, The Search Is Over, I Can’t Hold Back), Starship w/Mickey Thomas performing hits from his entire career (We Built This City, Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now, Sara, Find Your Way Back, Jane) Romantics (What I Like About You, Talking In Your Sleep), Scandal w/ Patty Smyth (The Warrior, Goodbye To You) and Modern English (I Melt With You).

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 9th at 10a.m. HERE.

100.3 Jack-fm Listeners can get their tickets before anyone else starting Wednesday, August 7th at 10a.m. using presale code JACK HERE.