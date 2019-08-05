100.3 Jack FM Presents RETROPLEX 2019

Join our 2nd Annual Fall concert experience!

August 5, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Jack Events
Jack's Concert Calendar
Music
Music News

100.3 Jack-fm is proud to present our 2nd Annual Fall concert experience.... RETROPLEX 2019 on Saturday, November 9th at The Theatre at Grand Prairie.

This year’s lineup features Survivor (Eye of the Tiger, High on You, The Search Is Over, I Can’t Hold Back), Starship w/Mickey Thomas performing hits from his entire career (We Built This City, Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now, Sara, Find Your Way Back, Jane) Romantics (What I Like About You, Talking In Your Sleep), Scandal w/ Patty Smyth (The Warrior, Goodbye To You) and Modern English (I Melt With You).

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 9th at 10a.m. HERE.

100.3 Jack-fm Listeners can get their tickets before anyone else starting Wednesday, August 7th at 10a.m. using presale code JACK HERE.

Tags: 
Retroplex 2019
fall concert
100.3 Jack FM
Presents

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes