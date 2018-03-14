(Photo by AdMedia)

Think back to the days of playing “Cops and Robbers.” Our guns, obviously, were not real, so we had to use our imaginations and mimic the sounds as we “fired” them.

Apparently, some people never grow out of that habit!

Director Rian Johnson just admitted in a film commentary that while shooting Star Wars: The Last Jedi, actress Laura Dern could not stop saying “pew” while firing her laser gun. You can even see her say it during one of the film’s scenes that made the final cut!

"You can see Laura Dern say 'pew' when she fires the gun, which she could never not do every time she shot it." — Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi Commentary pic.twitter.com/Wkr803BQte — gabrielle (@daisyridleee) March 13, 2018

It almost became a habit for her! According to Johnson, “she could never not do it every time!” We can absolutely give Dern a pass here, too. ESPECIALLY since it’s a Star Wars film. There is no way EVERY person who has picked up anything that closely resembles a lightsaber hasn’t made the noises for themselves!

Via AV Club