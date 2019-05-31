100.3 Jack-fm's 3rd Annual Lost 80s Live

JUST ANNOUNCED: Thomas Dolby (She Blinded Me With Science) joins 100.3 Jack-fm’s 3rd Annual Lost 80’s Live Concert

100.3 Jack-fm is proud to present our 3rd Annual Lost 80s Live concert. Saturday, August 24th at The Theatre at Grand Prairie. Lost 80s Live 2019 promises to be the greatest collection of 80s hits ever to share one stage!

The Tubes (She's a Beauty), Vapors (Turning Japanese), Motels (Only The Lonely, Suddenly Last Summer), The Escape Club (Wild Wild West), Real Life (Send Me An Angel), and back by your popular demand Wang Chung, A Flock of Seagulls and Missing Persons.



Special Appearances from Farrington & Mann (Original Lead Singers of When In Rome UK-The Promise), Boys Don't Cry, Anything Box, Trans X, and Christopher Anton (former lead singer of Information Society)



Last year's show SOLD OUT so get your tickets now HERE.