Register to Win Taylor Swift Tickets!

taylor swift 2018 Register to Win Taylor Swift Tickets!

Register below for your pair of win-before-you-can-buy tickets to see Taylor Swift! The Reputation Stadium Tour is coming to AT&T Stadium and we have your tickets to the Friday night show on October 5th!

Tickets go on sale January 31st  HERE

Comments are closed.

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live