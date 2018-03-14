(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Late last year, Toys R Us announced their intention to close 200 stores around the country after filing for bankruptcy.

The chain experienced record decreases in profits, and hoped they’d be able to find a buyer to resuscitate such a huge part of our childhoods. Unfortunately, that appears not to be the case.

The store may be heading to court as soon as TODAY to officially file paperwork for Chapter 11 liquidation. The store has been searching for a buyer, and while that possibility is technically still available, most likely they will soon announced the shutting down all of their remaining stores.

To our loyal customers: We’ve seen an amazing outpouring of love and support in recent days and we truly appreciate it. Our stores are open for business, ready to bring joy to children wherever we can, and to help new and expecting parents navigate raising a family. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 9, 2018

The emergence of online retailers, along with a crippling debt that amounted to $5 billion ultimately led to the former toy powerhouse’s downfall.

Via WFAA