By Robyn Collins

Jack Johnson stopped by The Late Show Tuesday (Mar. 13) where he performed a duet with host Stephen Colbert.

The duo sang “Sleep Through The Static,” the title track from Johnson’s fourth studio album, which was released in 2008.

In a web extra, Colbert and Johnson tried to collaborate on a second song: Mason Jenning’s “I Love You and Buddha, Too,” which didn’t go quite as smoothly.

Following their collective performance, the unassuming Johnson delivered “Big Sur,” from his current album All the Light Above It Too.

See all the performances below.