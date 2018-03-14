(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Snow is currently raging down on parts of the Northeast United States, especially in the city of Boston. When a Boston police wagon became stuck in a snowbank in the city’s South End, only one person could save the day.

A man dressed as “Elsa” from Disney’s wildly popular animated film Frozen single-handedly rescued the wagon from the snowbank, pushing the vehicle until it had enough leverage to drive away. Luckily, this heroic act occurred right outside a popular gastropub, where patrons can be heard shouting words of encouragement, like “Come on, Elsa!” “The girl we didn’t deserve!,” and “Let Him Go!.”

As for our hero, Elsa is actually area attorney Jason Triplett, who says this bizarre/courageous act was brought upon by cabin fever due to the snowstorm!

Via People