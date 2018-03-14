By JT
(Photo by gsb, 2004)

Wednesday, March 14

The year was 1978.  On this day, a professional sports team changed their uniforms to green (in honor of St. Patrick’s Day) for the first time!

Nine songs and moments from March 14th, 1978!

Eddie Money-Baby Hold On

The Trammps-Disco Inferno

The Incredible Hulk

Van Halen-You Really Got Me

Jackson Browne-Running On Empty

Rod Stewart-Hot Legs

Hertz Rent-A-Car

Lynrd Skynyrd-What’s Your Name

KC & The Sunshine Band-Boogie Shoes

Kansas-Dust In The Wind

Bee Gees-Stayin’ Alive

