(Photo by gsb, 2004)
Wednesday, March 14
The year was 1978. On this day, a professional sports team changed their uniforms to green (in honor of St. Patrick’s Day) for the first time!
Nine songs and moments from March 14th, 1978!
Eddie Money-Baby Hold On
The Trammps-Disco Inferno
The Incredible Hulk
Van Halen-You Really Got Me
Jackson Browne-Running On Empty
Rod Stewart-Hot Legs
Hertz Rent-A-Car
Lynrd Skynyrd-What’s Your Name
KC & The Sunshine Band-Boogie Shoes
Kansas-Dust In The Wind
Bee Gees-Stayin’ Alive
