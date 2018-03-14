(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Famed physicist Stephen Hawking, noted for his work with black holes and relativity, passed away peacefully at his home in Cambridge early this morning. He was 76.

At the age of 22, Hawking was only given a few weeks to live by doctors after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease. While the illness left him in a wheelchair, and unable to speak, he defied all expectations by surviving and thriving in his field. His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, released a statement saying “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

Plenty of celebrities, from actors to scientists have tweeted tributes to Hawking, as he gained popularity well outside the realm of physics in his 76 years.

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

“Silent face, the marble index of a mind forever voyaging through strange seas of thought, alone.” Wordsworth was writing of Newton, but he might have been foreseeing the silent face of Newton’s great successor as Lucasian Professor. pic.twitter.com/VZIP0xdQmG — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) March 14, 2018

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:56pm PDT

Via BBC