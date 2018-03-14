Famed physicist Stephen Hawking, noted for his work with black holes and relativity, passed away peacefully at his home in Cambridge early this morning. He was 76.
At the age of 22, Hawking was only given a few weeks to live by doctors after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease. While the illness left him in a wheelchair, and unable to speak, he defied all expectations by surviving and thriving in his field. His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, released a statement saying “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”
Plenty of celebrities, from actors to scientists have tweeted tributes to Hawking, as he gained popularity well outside the realm of physics in his 76 years.
Via BBC