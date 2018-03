The Humane Society of North Texas has a huge influx of animals admitted today.

They were seized from a home that authorities described as “inhumane and deplorable.”

URGENT: Warning–Some photos may be disturbing.

HSNT assisted the city of Grand Prairie in a seizure of over 108 small animals. Grand Prairie Animal Services is investigating after inhumane and deplorable conditions were discovered. https://t.co/Bnn172AENC for full story. pic.twitter.com/QjgfezQxMA — HSNT (@HSNT1) March 12, 2018

The animals not only included dogs and cats but chinchillas, aquarium fish, sugar gliders, an iguana, ferrets and rabbits from a home on Northwest 15th Street in Grand Prairie.

A hearing is scheduled for later this week to determine if the animals will return to their owner.

Which on the surface sounds like a really bad idea.