We’ve all been there before. Unexpectedly finding you have the whole train to yourself! Some have been tempted to run, scream, and maybe sing. While others enjoy the rare silence of riding solo. This woman turned her situation into a magical jingle and went viral for the hilarious twist that came with it.

Twitter user, Adam Broud (@AdamBroud), shared a video of his friend Stevie basking in the rare opportunity of having the train to herself. She sung an impressive improvised jingle throughout the video only to realize at the end she was actually NOT by herself! The reaction is hilarious.

Please enjoy this fantastic video of my friend Stevie. It's one of my favorite things ever pic.twitter.com/gTDaioUtOR — Abam (@AdamBroud) March 12, 2018

Also I’m jealous of the song she made up…….makes me think I’m not sending my brain far enough into left field — w0ke daddy (@dougiec0n) March 12, 2018