Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Neil Young has captivated fans with 38 studio albums, memorable concert films, bold political stands and visions for the future of streaming. His next project, Paradox, looks like another labor of love — this time with his girlfriend Daryl Hannah, who directed the film.

Related: Neil Young Releases Video for ‘Peace Trail’

In a summary, Netflix described the film as a “free-spirited tale of music and love” and “a one-of-a-kind personal expression.” Yesterday the full soundtrack listing was revealed, and it includes “Peace Trail,” original music and a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Angel Flying Too Close Too The Ground.” Nelson also delivers narration in the movie intro.

The passion project should further cement Young’s legacy as a rule-breaker and American original.

Catch it on Netflix on March 23. Watch the trailer for Paradox here: