Filed Under:American Idol, Katy Perry, Love, trevor holmes

Ever seen anyone fall in love on TV? It not only happens on The Bachelor apparently….

It can also happen on American Idol ! Between contestant Trevor Holmes and superstar Katy Perry!

Trevor is a nice cute 27 year old boy who happened to have a crush on Katy since “forever,” he does construction work to help his mom who has lupus and can sing. The perfect man for Katy Perry apparently.

She said “Don’t respect me!” among other things…

Is it true love? Well, Trevor is going to Holllywood, so we’ll see!

 

