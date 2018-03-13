© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans were shocked when Tim McGraw suddenly collapsed on-stage during a concert with Faith Hill on Sunday night, in Dublin. After being escorted off stage, Faith explained that Tim was simply “super dehydrated.”

The sudden collapse was particularly surprising. Even at 50 Tim’s famous for his fitness.

Tim’s back in the US and he says he agrees with Faith’s diagnosis, planning on cutting back on flying and exercising. Apparently, the singer was just pushing himself a little too far.

You super fans might be a little disappointed to hear that Tim’s going to be spending less time in the gym, but hey, we can all agree health comes first.

Tim and Faith will both get a much needed break from their tour, with their next show not scheduled until May.

Via TMZ