Researchers from the Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Bar-Ilan University are convinced they are on the verge of an alternative to glasses, contacts, and Lasik for people with poor vision.

The team recently released a report of their work on eye drops infused with”nanoparticles.” These eye drops involve a small doctor’s visit, but it they claim it can solve problems with poor vision without the need or corrective lenses or surgery.

Measurements of your eye are taken, and a small laser is used to create grooves in the surface of the cornea. Once that happens, these special nanoparticle eye drops are applied which immediately correct any vision problems.

According to Zeev Zalevsky, Professor of Electrical engineering and Nanophotonics at Bar Ilan University, the nanoparticles “go into the shallow ablated patterns generated on the surface of the cornea. They change the refraction index inside of those patterns. This corrects the visual problem the user has. The process of correction can be done at home without the need of a medical doctor.”

These eye drops do not last however, and for now, those who receive this treatment would have to return to the doctor every few months or so for another application. However, this technology is still brand new, and researchers are confident that with additional testing, they can increase the lifespan of the eye drops and develop a commercial product available to the public within the next two years.

Via New York Post