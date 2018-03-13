Yesterday, Ft. Worth based American Airlines cancelled 330 flights scheduled today for Bangor ME (BGR), Boston (BOS), Burlington VT (BTV), Manchester NH (MHT) and New Haven CT (HVN) due to the predicted Nor’easter, which according to CNN, began hitting that region hard this morning. In all, over 1,400 flights were cancelled today, most of which at Boston Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware.

According to the National Weather Service , Boston (and much of coastal Massachusetts), New Hampshire and Maine is under a blizzard warning. Boston could received 1-3 inches of snow… per hour… and up to 20 inches is possible today. Schools are closed and a snow emergency was issues last night.

New England is expecting the most snow and wind that could reach hurricane force, Rhode Island could receive up to 18 inches and up to 18 inches are possible for portions of Connecticut. Areas of New Hampshire and Maine could receive up to 2 feet of snow.

Public schools in Portland ME, Providence RI, and Hartford CT, are closed.

Cape Cod received 68 mph winds this morning and additional are expected today.

Over 45 million people in the New England coastal areas are under some type of weather warning or advisory.

Even New York City is expecting up to 4 inches of snow.

