A beer with Peeps will be available just in time for Easter! Fort Worth brewery, The Collective Brewing Company, teamed up with local bar Lone Star Taps and Caps to create a fun new beer. The sour ale will be brewed with Peep (yes, Peeps!), butterfly pea flower, and vanilla. The collaboration is rightfully called Peep This Collab. The brewing process includes more than 30 boxes of Peeps marshmallow candy.

But the best part? Once the beer is fermented the process will call for tons of edible glitter! The brewery hopes to release the beer in time for Easter and will be made available on draft at Lone Star Taps and Caps locations Fort Worth and Lewisville with possibly a few other bars.