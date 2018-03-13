Filed Under:Beer, Brewery, candy, Easter, Fort Worth, Glitter

A beer with Peeps will be available just in time for Easter! Fort Worth brewery, The Collective Brewing Company, teamed up with local bar Lone Star Taps and Caps to create a fun new beer. The sour ale will be brewed with Peep (yes, Peeps!), butterfly pea flower, and vanilla. The collaboration is rightfully called Peep This Collab. The brewing process includes more than 30 boxes of Peeps marshmallow candy.

But the best part? Once the beer is fermented the process will call for tons of edible glitter! The brewery hopes to release the beer in time for Easter and will be made available on draft at Lone Star Taps and Caps locations Fort Worth and Lewisville with possibly a few other bars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live