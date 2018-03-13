© Florida Today-USA TODAY NETWORK

If you’re already lining up for the first shuttle to Mars, you might want to think twice. Yes, of course, you’d be making history, a pioneer, explorer, colonizing a new planet. You’d have your picture forever preserved next to the likes of Columbus, Magellan, and Lewis and Clark, but there’s one minor problem…

Like all great expeditions into the unknown, you have to be willing to accept a modicum of risk. Of course it’ll be risky, but we wouldn’t be doing it if we thought we couldn’t, right? Well, Elon Musk doesn’t seem so optimistic about the fate of the first colonists.

Musk recently said that the first people his company sends to Mars will probably all die. His exact words were “good chance.”

Elon, with his classic dry humor, followed up that statement by announcing that the interplanetary spaceships will be ready for test flights some time next year.

Via The Times