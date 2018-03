Get ready to get up and start jamming. DJ Cummerbund has done it again.

The mashup artist is famous for his unexpected creations, remixing wildly divergent musical styles into tracks we just can’t resist – such as “Earth, Wind and Ozzy”, and “Rock And Roll Until A Reasonable Hour”.

This time he’s topped himself.

Take Disturbed, Stevie Wonder, Styx, Will Smith and Randy “Macho Man” Savage, and what do you get? Cummerbund’s latest masterpiece: “Wish of Confusion”.