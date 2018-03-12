9/4/2017 - File photo dated 07/02/13 of a McDonald's logo, as the fast-food giant is facing its first ever strike in the UK as workers at two sites walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Matt Stonie is a YouTuber/Competitive Eater who shares his eating videos with the world.

Matt specializes in either eating an insane amount of calorie or food very quickly.

He recently tackled the Grand Mac meal and he woofed it down in under 1 minute!

Not only did he eat the sandwich, but he also ate a large fry and a large drink.

Oh yeah not only did he eat the meal, he ate it THREE times to improving his technique each time!