Photo Credit: Leslie E. Kossoff/Pool/Sipa Press/1010061902
Warren Buffett is still the same modest man he was years ago, and he proves it with his home. Calling his home the “third-best investment he’s ever made,” Buffett purchased his house 60 years ago in 1958. The home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Omaha, Nebraska where it was originally purchased for $31,500, which translates to $250,000 today. Buffett’s home is now worth $652,619. Talk about an investment!
The house has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and sits on 6 ,570 sq. feet. When asked on BBC if he would ever move to a more extravagant home, Buffett replied, “I’m happy there. I’d move if I thought I’d be happier someplace else.”