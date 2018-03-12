(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

While performing his song “Humble & Kind” Sunday in Dublin, Ireland, country singer Tim McGraw dropped to his knees and sat down, much to the shock of the huge crowd in attendance.

He was attended to almost immediately by local medical staff, but did not return to the stage for the rest of the night. Faith Hill, his wife who is also co-headlining their current “Soul2Soul” tour later addressed the crowd saying, “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

McGraw is expected to be ok, and their tour should continue as normal.

Via Fox News