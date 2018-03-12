@ Dreamstime

Traditionally, small businesses have often treated officers in uniform very well, with the occasional free item or discount. It’s a practice that makes sense. Besides showing respect for the men and women in blue, cops tend to be a very tight knit group, eating, drinking, and spending money at the same businesses.

times are certainly changing, and one coffee shop, in Oakland, has decided to go in the opposite direction. Hasta Muerte Coffee is an employee owned co-op where police are down right not welcome. The shop will not serve to officers in uniform. This polarizing policy first gained notice when Hasta Muerte refused service to uniformed officer several weeks ago.

Reports say Employees refused to discuss the policy, but after a look at the shop’s Instagram you can see they clearly state that, “We have a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves.”

The Oakland Police Officers Association have reached out to Hasta Muerte, hoping to discuss the shop’s policy. Reports say the officer who was first refused service left without incident, and while surprised, hopes that Hasta Muerte and the Oakland force can work to build a positive relationship in the future.

Via NBC