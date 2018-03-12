(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

The worst time for the sound to go out.

A secret screening was held for Steven Spielberg’s new movie Ready Player One down at South By Southwest. This was the first time the film was screened for an audience, Spielberg himself was in attendance and was just as stunned as the audience when the sound went out during one of the most climatic scenes in the movie.

At first audience members thought the silence was intentional, but quickly realized it was not. After restarting the scene the sound went out again, and took about 5 minutes to restart the sequence and bring the sound back. Once the movie started playing the crowd went wild.

“Let me first say this perhaps is the greatest anxiety attack I’ve ever had,” Spielberg told the audience after the screening was over. “This is the best two hours of my whole life, except for the part when the movie stopped and the sound wasn’t working. That kind of sucked. But it did kind of build it up, didn’t it?”

Everyone who attended the screening took to twitter to share their experience, and almost everyone agrees its one of Spielberg’s best.

Standing ovation for Spielberg after the #ReadyPlayerOne premiere. “That was probably the greatest anxiety attack I’ve ever had,” he said, alluding to the screening’s technical difficulties (truth is, it actually only made the crowd more excited) #SXSW pic.twitter.com/FxYMfk7LZf — Bryn Elise Sandberg (@brynsandberg) March 12, 2018

#ReadyPlayerOne There were some problems at the screening, however the movie itself is everything a geek could dream of. So much fun. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) March 12, 2018

#ReadyPlayerOne screening at #SXSW has now blown out the sound system not once, but twice. Crowd goes absolutely nuts when it finally works on the third try. Wild. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 12, 2018

Something to consider…the #SXSW screening of #ReadyPlayerOne was interrupted with technical problems and people are still raving about it. — 𝕂ℝ𝕀𝕊𝕋𝕀𝔸ℕ 𝕆𝔻𝕃𝔸ℕ𝔻 (@kreshjun) March 12, 2018

