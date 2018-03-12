By JT
As farmers in Japan continually saw their crops diminish due to various wild creatures, the Japan Agricultural Cooperative came up with a brilliant idea to save their fields.

Wolves.  But not just any wolves.  Robot wolves.

The Super Monster Wolf is a solar-powered absolutely terrifying looking beast that has huge red eyes, massive white fangs, and has a wide range of howls and hisses to scare off any potential animal intruders.

The Japan Agricultural Cooperative has confirmed that significantly fewer crops have been lost under the robot wolves, and with the robot’s ability to cover up to an area 3,000 feet, along with the huge red eyes, massive white fangs, and has a wide range of howls and hisses, it’s easy to see why.

The Super Monster Wolf goes into mass production next month, and it’ll cost farmers around around $4,828 to purchase, though they do have the option to rent monthly.

