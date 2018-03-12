(Photo by gsb, 2004)

Rodney Dangerfield apparently liked to compare himself to Elvis Presley.

When he found out a handkerchief soaked in the sweat of the King of Rock ‘n Roll sold for a lot of money, he figured since he sweated a lot, and his sweat had to be worth as much as Presley’s, why not save it? So his dear wife Joan started doing that, collecting his sweat as he performed on stage.

She would take a sponge and spoon and collect about an “inch” at a time, until the couple were ultimately told to stop by the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Still, Dangerfield’s wife Joan saved the bottle of the comic’s sweat for its sentimental value, especially after his passing in 2004. She told the Hollywood Reporter, “It means a lot to me. I do know how hard he worked to make people laugh.”

Via UPI