WalletHub compared over 180 of America’s largest cities across 28 key indicators of happiness, including depression rates, income-growth rates and average leisure time, to formulate 2018’s Happiest Cities in America list and North Texas has (2) cities in the Top 10!

Top 10 Happiest U.S. Cities

10. Grand Prairie, TX

9. Huntington Beach, CA

8. Irvine, CA

7. Sioux Falls, SD

6. Fargo, ND

5. Plano, TX

4. Pearl City, HI

3. San Jose, CA

2. Bismarck, NC

#1 – Fremont, CA

Texas has other positive happiness related attributes, including El Paso, Texas, which has the lowest depression rate, 10.3%. Laredo, Texas has the lowest number of suicides per 100,000 residents.

So, if you know someone who lives in Plano or Grand Prairie, and they seem to be happier more often than not, you now know why… :).