By JT
Filed Under:Jackass, Johnny Knoxville, MTV, sober, sobriety, Steve-O
(Photo by: Krista Kennell/Sipa)

Steve-O seems to be a completely different person than a decade ago.  Well, almost different.

One of the stars of the television and movie franchise Jackass, Steve-O celebrated his tenth year of sobriety over the weekend.  He thanked his fellow Jackass stars in an impassioned Instagram post, describing the moment on March 9, 2008 when the boys “locked” him in a psychiatric ward.

Steve-O also has something else to look forward to celebrating.  The 43-year-old proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lux Wright in early January!

Congratulations, Steve-O!

Via Page Six

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live