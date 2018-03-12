Steve-O seems to be a completely different person than a decade ago. Well, almost different.
One of the stars of the television and movie franchise Jackass, Steve-O celebrated his tenth year of sobriety over the weekend. He thanked his fellow Jackass stars in an impassioned Instagram post, describing the moment on March 9, 2008 when the boys “locked” him in a psychiatric ward.
Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink of booze or any drug stronger than Advil (except when I’ve been in hospitals having surgery). I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @johnnyknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I really love you… #tenyears photo by: @terryrichardson
Steve-O also has something else to look forward to celebrating. The 43-year-old proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lux Wright in early January!
Congratulations, Steve-O!
Via Page Six