Iconic French designer Hubert de Givenchy has died at the age of 91. The fashion legend was known for the “Little black dress” Audrey Hepburn wore in classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Givenchy also dressed the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Grace Kelly. Givenchy was a pillar in the fashion design world who was a part of an elite group of other Paris-based designed including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris, Emmanuelle Alt, shared a photo on Instagram of Givenchy walking next to Audrey Hepburn with the caption, “Today we say goodbye to a fashion legend, Monsieur Hubert de Givenchy. You were the incarnation of chic.” Givenchy’s official Twitter also shared a statement confirming the designer’s death.

The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/xapm0zSwDy — GIVENCHY (@givenchy) March 12, 2018

Hubert de Givenchy, he of the fashion house name, famous for and creator of the "Little black dress" worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, has died aged 91 pic.twitter.com/UkBwUNGxmo — Victoria Uwonkunda (@Msuwonkunda) March 12, 2018

Farewell, Hubert de Givenchy, whose work with Audrey Hepburn defined the relationship between designer and muse, but who was also so much more. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 12, 2018