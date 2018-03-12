Filed Under:death, fashion, Fashion Designer, French, Givenchy, Hubert de Givenchy
06 May 2013 - New York, New York - Beyonce Knowles. "PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo Credit: Christopher Smith/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Iconic French designer Hubert de Givenchy has died at the age of 91. The fashion legend was known for the “Little black dress” Audrey Hepburn wore in classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Givenchy also dressed the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Grace Kelly. Givenchy was a pillar in the fashion design world who was a part of an elite group of other Paris-based designed including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris, Emmanuelle Alt, shared a photo on Instagram of Givenchy walking next to Audrey Hepburn with the caption, “Today we say goodbye to a fashion legend, Monsieur Hubert de Givenchy. You were the incarnation of chic.” Givenchy’s official Twitter also shared a statement confirming the designer’s death.

