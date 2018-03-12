@ Dreamstime

Austin police have reported that two bombings have taken place with in the city today March 12, 2018 making it three in a matter of ten days.

The newest explosion went off in the 6700 block of Galindo Street. “If you know anything about these attacks we are asking that you let us know. We are having innocent people get hurt across this community and it is important that we come together as a community and solve this,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley at a briefing Monday afternoon.

“On the first one we did believe it was an isolated incident,” continued Manley. “We had nothing that made us believe in that moment that it was part of anything larger than an isolated incident. Standing here today, having had the two incidents that we have had today and being able to do an initial review of the evidence we have, we do believe these are related.”

Manley spoke about the kind of the device without revealing specifics. “There is a certain level of skill that is required to put a device like this together successfully and then to have it detonate in the manner in which these are and cause the significant injuries and death that they have.”

Manley spoke about all the visitors that have made their way to Austin for the South By Southwest Festival and any concerns about their safety. “It’s not time to panic, but it’s time to be vigilant and it’s time to pay attention,” said Manley. “It’s time to pull together as a city and as a community and solve this. We need the community’s participation: If you see a suspicious package on your porch or somebody else’s, let us know.”

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the package bombings and offered a $15,000 reward in the case:

“First and foremost, Cecilia and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the victims of these atrocious attacks,” said Governor Abbott. “I want to assure all Texans, and especially those in Austin, that local, state and federal law enforcement officials are working diligently to find those responsible for these heinous crimes. As the investigation continues, the State of Texas will provide any resources necessary to ensure the safety of our citizens, and quickly bring those guilty to justice.”

To be eligible for a cash reward of up to $15,000, tips must be submitted to Texas Crime Stoppers.

Via ktvt