By Scott T. Sterling
Alice Cooper is coming back for more.
The shock-rock icon Alice Cooper is extending his current tour with a series of summer dates in support of his most recent album, Paranormal.
Fans in Los Angeles and Las Vegas will get a very special guest at Cooper’s show in the form of legendary KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley.
The “A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper” tour launches on August 3 in West Allis, WI, with shows slated through Sept. 7, when Cooper hits York, PA.
Alice Cooper’s next big show is set for your television set: the rock star will portray King Herod in the upcoming live television production of Jesus Christ Superstar! The show is set to air on Easter Sunday (April 1) on NBC.
8/3 — West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
8/5 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
8/6 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
8/8 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center
8/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
8/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
8/14 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
8/15 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino
8/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
8/19 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
8/20 — Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
8/22 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium
8/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
8/25 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
8/26 — Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place
8/28 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
8/29 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
8/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
9/1 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre
9/2 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
9/4 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
9/6 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
9/7 — York, PA @ York Fair
