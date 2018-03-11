One of ‘SNL’s best skits is their ‘Family Feud’ parody. Kenan Thompson’s portrayal of host Steve Harvey is always guaranteed to make you laugh, but this time the contestants stole the show.

The skit featured the Oscar winners facing up against the losers. Among the amazing cast was, of course Kate McKinnon, who gave a hilarious parody of best actress winner Frances McDormand.

Beck did a great job playing Guillermo del Toro, who won best director for ‘Shape of Water.’ But the real star was Sterling K. Brown who lead the loser’s team as rapper and actor Common. His nonstop spoken word answers were an absolute riot, making this one of the best Feud skits in ‘SNL’ history.

Check out the skit for yourself above!