Filed Under:Florida, Horse, Miami Beach, Nightclub, Video, Viral
Photo via Dreamstime

You may or may have not seen a video going viral that a horse was inside a Miami Beach nightclub.

After the stunt, the nightclub received a huge backlash and the City of Miami has revoked their license and closed down the business.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” says City Manager Jimmy Morales in a statement. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying the situation.”

Club owner, Roman Jones wasn’t informed about this stunt by his marketing director and responds, “The horse is not hurt. The marketing director, who arranged the stunt, that I was unaware of, is suspended without pay,” he says. “I am cooperating with the authorities.”

 

Marco A. Salinas

Via TIME

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live