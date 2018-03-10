Photo via Dreamstime

You may or may have not seen a video going viral that a horse was inside a Miami Beach nightclub.

After the stunt, the nightclub received a huge backlash and the City of Miami has revoked their license and closed down the business.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” says City Manager Jimmy Morales in a statement. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying the situation.”

Club owner, Roman Jones wasn’t informed about this stunt by his marketing director and responds, “The horse is not hurt. The marketing director, who arranged the stunt, that I was unaware of, is suspended without pay,” he says. “I am cooperating with the authorities.”

Marco A. Salinas

Via TIME