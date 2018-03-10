If the packaging on the box didn’t stick out, then the taste of the cereal sure will.

A family in Lakewood Colorado purchased a box of Quaker 100% Natural Granola cereal from a local Walmart. Little did they know that the box of cereal was over 20 years old.

Josiah Carelse opened the box, poured himself a bowl, took two bites and noticed how funny the cereal tasted. His wife Anthea, tells KMOV that she check the expiration date after he made the comment, and saw “Best By Feb. 22, 1997”.

“I was like, Josiah, ‘You’re gonna be really sick,” she said. Josiah is fine after eating a full bowl, old granola never hurt anybody. The family checked online of what the box is supposed to look like and the new look is much different than what the box they purchased.

A Walmart spokesperson says the company is looking into the matter as to how the box ended up on the shelves.