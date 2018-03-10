Seems a little excessive.

A representative from the state of Minnesota has proposed a bill to ban The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Guess he did take to kindly as to how he dumped Minnesota native, Becca Kufrin. After giving the final rose to Kufrin, Luyendyk later decided she wasn’t the one and left her for runner up, Lauren Burnham.

State representative Drew Christensen didn’t like how his fellow Minnesotan was dumped and tweeted out that he would propose a bill to ban Arie Luyendyk Jr. from the entire state if he received a thousand retweets. The bill reads: The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor. It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the state.

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

The tweet has received more than over 11,000 retweets and rep. Christensen kept his word and sent out a picture of the bill. Now all that’s left is to get it signed.

Source Via: Time