Animal activists are outraged after video shows an orangutan smoking a lit cigarette after it was thrown into its enclosure at an Indonesia zoo.

The incident occurred Sunday at Indonesia’s Bandung Zoo, about 90 miles southeast of the capital of Jakarta. A patron of the zoo throws a lit cigarette into the orangutan enclosure, when one of the orangutans, a 22-year-old Bornean named Odon, walks over, picks it up, and begins smoking and inhaling it, much to the delight of passersby.

Animal rights activists, however, are condemning the man for his carelessness, and the zoo for their “lack of awareness” in dealing with the situation. This isn’t the first time the Bandung Zoo has come under fire for its treatment of animals. Last year, the zoo was accused of starving bears after video surfaced of the animals looking skeletal and begging for food.

A spokesperson for the zoo said it regrets the incident, and pointed to a sign forbidding patrons from giving food and cigarettes to the animals.

