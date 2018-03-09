A study published by The Leadership Quarterly has found that employees who routinely stab a voodoo doll of their boss often feel less resentful and see an improvement in the quality of their work.

The study focused on 229 workers in the United States and Canada, and were asked to create an online voodoo doll of their bosses. They were asked to recall a specific incident which involved some sort of abuse from a supervisor. Then, some of the participants were asked to take all their aggression out on their online voodoo doll, which included sticking it with pins, burning it with a candle, and pinching it with pliers. You know, the usual. Then all were asked to perform menial task of filling-in-the-blank to complete words.

The study found that those who were allowed to execute the “symbolic retaliation” on their voodoo dolls felt less bitter than their counterparts, and were able to better complete the word exercise. Though revenge like this may be viewed negatively, Lindie Liang, from University in Ontario in Canada told The Telegraph, “We found a simple and harmless symbolic act of retaliation can make people feel like they’re getting even and restoring their sense of fairness.”

She also says you don’t even have to use a voodoo doll! “It may not have to be a voodoo doll per se: theoretically anything that serves as a symbolic act of retaliation, like throwing darts at a picture of your boss, might work. Symbolically retaliating against an abusive boss can benefit employees psychologically by allowing them to restore their sense of justice in the workplace.”

Now you might get some funny looks carrying a doll that looks like your boss around the office, but if it helps, it helps!

Via Business Standard