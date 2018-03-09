Actress Pamela Anderson (L) and son Brandon Thomas Lee at the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society's 40th Anniversary Gala For The Oceans held at Montage Beverly Hills on June 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA (Photo by JC Olivera)

Pamela Anderson has spoken out about Tommy Lee’s recent altercation with his son, Brandon Thomas Lee. Tommy Lee previously reported Brandon knocked him unconscious after an alcohol intervention. The 21-year-old was said to have acted in self defense when he lunged at him.

In a report to TMZ, Pamela Anderson spoke of the Motley Crue rocker’s recent behavior and actions, calling him a “disaster spinning out of control.” Anderson also said her son’s actions were what Tommy Lee deserved, speaking of her own abuse. She called Tommy “consistently the centre of sadness, drama and confusion, jealous of his son’s talent and beauty from the day they were born. He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath.” She also shared words of Tommy’s abuse: “He still cannot handle the guilt about his abusive behavior and has never taken responsibility for what he has done.”