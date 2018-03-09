© Sipa USA

‘Wonder Woman 2’ was a guarantee… The first ‘Wonder Woman’ is pretty much hands down the best film in the current DC line up.

We’re already starting to get some information about the sequel, including some promising casting announcements. Along with the obvious Gal Gadot, returning director Patty Jenkins Tweeted out on Friday that Kristen Wiig will be joining the cast…

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Now here’s the really interesting party. Jenkins ends the post with #Cheetah. This pretty much confirms that the next installment in the ‘Wonder Woman’ series will see Diana face her most iconic villain, Cheetah.

Wonder Woman’s weakest part was arguably the villain, a problem which has plagued super hero movies since well, forever. Kristen has already proven herself as an excellent actor and the character of Cheetah has been a beloved villain from the start. So, can Cheetah finally break the DC super villain curse?

Via Mashable