(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Friday, March 9
The year was 1984, and on this day, John Lennon released a new single…from the GRAVE!
Nine songs and moments from March 9th, 1984, the year Billy Kidd calls the best for music!
Hall & Oates-Adult Education
Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun
ColecoVision
Mötley Crüe-Looks That Kill
The Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep
Rockwell-Somebody’s Watching Me
Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart
Splash
Thompson Twins-Hold Me Now
The Pretenders-Middle Of The Road
Van Halen-Jump
Comments
JT