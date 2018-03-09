(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Friday, March 9

The year was 1984, and on this day, John Lennon released a new single…from the GRAVE!

Nine songs and moments from March 9th, 1984, the year Billy Kidd calls the best for music!

Hall & Oates-Adult Education

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun

ColecoVision

Mötley Crüe-Looks That Kill

The Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep

Rockwell-Somebody’s Watching Me

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Splash

Thompson Twins-Hold Me Now

The Pretenders-Middle Of The Road

Van Halen-Jump