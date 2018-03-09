A Galveston teen’s act of kindness has been rewarded with a sweet surprise. 18-year-old Evoni Williams works at Waffle House. Tallying up her tips at the end of every shift, she’s hoping to earn enough money to go to college. On one busy Saturday morning, Williams was serving a few customers at a time when she was stopped by 78-year-old Adrien Charpentier. The man had explained to Williams that his hands weren’t functioning too well and asked if he could help her cut his food. Without hesitation, Williams did so.

Another customer at a nearby table took notice of Williams’ kind gesture and snapped a photo. The photo went viral overnight on Facebook. Many were applauding Williams for this simple but meaningful gesture.

On Thursday, Williams received a little surprise by the City of La Marque. She was given her own day in the city for her act of kindness. On top of that, she was presented with a scholarship at Texas Southern University.

“It’s something I would do any other day,” Williams said of her act of kindness.