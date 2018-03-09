You’ve always been able to visit, but have never been able to stay at the infamous Southfork Ranch, made famous by the wildly popular television series Dallas.

Thanks to Booking.com however, fans finally have the chance to do so. The company has started a “Book the U.S.” campaign, which offers fans once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to stay the night at some of the country’s most famous landmarks. Some of these spots include the Empire State Building in New York City, the tour bus of singer Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, and inside a suite at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

To celebrate the show’s 40th anniversary, four guests will have the chance to stay the night at Southfork Ranch in Parker, TX this coming April. They will be treated to an exclusive tour of the property, popcorn and snacks while watching the show’s first two seasons, and a home-cooked breakfast at the Ewing family back patio glass table, the original from the show!

All of the properties are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can find more information about staying at Southfork Ranch HERE!

Via CBS