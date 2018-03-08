Mandatory credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY
Police at The University of Texas are currently looking for the person(s) responsible for defacing one of the school’s most famous landmarks. The Littlefield Fountain was found defaced Thursday morning with red spray paint that read, “This is the blood of survivors that UT ignores.” The graffiti’s runoff has also dyed the fountain’s water purple after a cleaning crew used a pressure washer to remove the words.
UT police are currently investigating who was responsible for the vandalism. No suspect has been confirmed. UT Facilities Services also confirms the landmark will need to be drained completely in order to clean up the spray paint.