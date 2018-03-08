Mandatory credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY

Police at The University of Texas are currently looking for the person(s) responsible for defacing one of the school’s most famous landmarks. The Littlefield Fountain was found defaced Thursday morning with red spray paint that read, “This is the blood of survivors that UT ignores.” The graffiti’s runoff has also dyed the fountain’s water purple after a cleaning crew used a pressure washer to remove the words.

UT police are currently investigating who was responsible for the vandalism. No suspect has been confirmed. UT Facilities Services also confirms the landmark will need to be drained completely in order to clean up the spray paint.

UTPD is investigating graffiti that occurred overnight at the Littlefield Fountain. Crews are working to remove the spray paint causing the water in the fountain to turn purple. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) March 8, 2018

This morning at @UTAustin. The graffiti says “this is the blood of survivors that UT ignores“. then it has the hammer and sickle. pic.twitter.com/LjQraVygnT — Luke M. Perez (@lukemperez) March 8, 2018

Clean up crews @UTAustin told me that they plan to drain Littlefield Fountain to get rid of the purple hue. They believe it was dye, someone probably tried to turn it red but it reacted with the chlorine in the water. @SpecNewsATX #vandalism pic.twitter.com/rSGLfoQah0 — Victoria Maranan (@VictoriaMaranan) March 8, 2018