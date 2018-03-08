29 January 2018 - Hollywood, California - Jon Favreau. Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" World Premiere held at Dolby Theater. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement, “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Starwars.com reports Favreau said, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

The new Star Wars series will be produced for Disney’s new direct-to-consumer platform.

Favreau is currently busy in production with Disney’s new version of The Lion King, set for release next year.