By JT
Filed Under:Car, Connecticut, court, Crime, Criminal, Dumb Criminals, Funny, Hartford, Police, Stolen

Jonathan Rivera was heading to court in Hartford, Connecticut in order to face a judge on charges of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Parking lot agents, as part of their duties, started scanning license plates of the vehicles parked at the courthouse and found that a car there had been reported stolen.  They kept their eyes on the vehicle, and waited to apprehend the person who attempted to drive it away.  That person?  Jonathan Rivera.

Police are unsure when or where Rivera snagged this vehicle.  His previous charge is from an incident from February.  Now, Rivera is facing additional charges of second-degree larceny, along with taking a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Whoops.

Via NY Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live