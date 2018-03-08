(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thursday, March 8

Today is International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8th, so we have got an all female Nine @ 9 on the way for ya. Nine of our favorite ladies from the Jack FM playlist!

Nine songs and moments for International Women’s Day!

Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Eurythmics-Here Comes The Rain Again

Alanis Morissette-You Oughta Know

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes

Scandal, Patty Smyth-The Warrior

Cyndi Lauper-Time After Time

Thelma & Louise

No Doubt-Spiderwebs

Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Blondie-One Way Or Another