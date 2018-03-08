(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Thursday, March 8
Today is International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8th, so we have got an all female Nine @ 9 on the way for ya. Nine of our favorite ladies from the Jack FM playlist!
Nine songs and moments for International Women’s Day!
Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth
Eurythmics-Here Comes The Rain Again
Alanis Morissette-You Oughta Know
Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes
Scandal, Patty Smyth-The Warrior
Cyndi Lauper-Time After Time
Thelma & Louise
No Doubt-Spiderwebs
Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Blondie-One Way Or Another
Comments
JT