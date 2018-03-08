2/1/2018 - File photo dated 07/12/17 of Dwayne ÒThe RockÓ Johnson who has urged people to help others in pain as he recalled saving his motherÕs life when she tried to commit suicide when he was 15. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

People reports Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed an emergency situation that arose this previous Saturday night concerning his two-year-old daughter Jasmine, who had to be rushed to an emergency room.

Tuesday, Dwayne posted the following on Instagram.

No word yet on what the scare was specifically. Good to know Dwayne thought quickly, clearly and professionals were able to help.