(Photo by David Barnes/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

The Coca-Cola company is dipping its hands (cans?) in alcohol for the first time ever. The soda giant has announced plans to release its first alcoholic drink in Japan. No plans of the drink coming out in the U.S. have been set yet, but only one could tell depending on how successful its launch will be. The drink will be a take on a popular beverage Sochu in Japan called “Chu-Hi” which contains sparkling water and flavoring. The popular drink Chu-Hi currently ranges in alcohol levels of 3-8% and are referred to as alcopops.