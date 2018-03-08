(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Bon Jovi’s November 2016 album This House Is Not For Sale spent a week atop the Billboard charts after its release before experiencing a dramatic drop.

It spent a week at #1, before dropping all the way to #43. Now, in March 2018, the album is back atop the Billboard 200, and now holds the distinct record for being the longest gap in between time spent atop the Billboard charts, right around 15 months.

The sudden resurgence is being attributed to Bon Jovi’s upcoming tour, and the special perk fans are taking advantage of where you can purchase a concert ticket along with a record at the same time.

Either way, we’re happy to see Bon Jovi back on top!

Via Forbes