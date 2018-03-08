Filed Under:"This House Is Not For Sale", album, Billbaord 200, Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi, Music, record
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Bon Jovi’s November 2016 album This House Is Not For Sale spent a week atop the Billboard charts after its release before experiencing a dramatic drop.

It spent a week at #1, before dropping all the way to #43.  Now, in March 2018, the album is back atop the Billboard 200, and now holds the distinct record for being the longest gap in between time spent atop the Billboard charts, right around 15 months.

The sudden resurgence is being attributed to Bon Jovi’s upcoming tour, and the special perk fans are taking advantage of where you can purchase a concert ticket along with a record at the same time.

Either way, we’re happy to see Bon Jovi back on top!

Via Forbes

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live